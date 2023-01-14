Nigerians React As Chika Ike Reveals Her Godfathers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nollywood actress, Chika Ike, has sparked social media reactions as she revealed the details of her godfathers.

The actress uploaded photos and information about her godfathers alongside a note of appreciation as she applauded them for their continuous support.

The African Examiner writes that the two godfathers happen to be a Zambian business mogul and owner of African Union Holdings, James Ndambo, and the CEO of Crystal TV in Ghana, Chief Paul Crystal.

Taking to her Instagram page, the 37-year-old actress who posed with the elderly men in what looks like a private jet described them as “great support systems”, adding that they always keep her grounded.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote: “I’m so blessed to have a great support system. My Godfather and family keep me grounded always.

“Never forget who you are, and always remember where you’re coming from. Always stay grounded and humble.

“As he always says. Chief Paul Crystal (Crystal Tv Group) and Mr. James Ndambo (Africa Union Aviation).”

Reacting to the post, some netizens took to the comment section to question the type of relationship she’s keeping with two foreign men. The African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below:

@freemanvicky writes: “Godfather and Goddaughter.”

@deladem_soars writes: “Godfather in Ghana?, You mean Sugar Daddy’s. Godfathers don’t exist in Ghana.”

@truelovestoriesdps writes: “This post is not complete my dear sister. Give us the full gist na Naija we Dey not everything can be swept under the carpet.”

@olukele writes: “She finally posted her God fathers pictures, her support system. Women.”

@richard_chingy writes: “What are you doing with people’s husbands?”

@serafinamubanga writes: “It’s the support system for me.”

@kingkozzybillions writes: “Wow, godfathers have really done a great job full chest. God bless you godfather, Who he pain make he get rich godfather on private jet.”