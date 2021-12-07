W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: Truck Kills 15 Pupils In Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –No fewer than 15 students have lost their lives   by a hit-and-run truck driver along Ogunusi Road, Grammar School bus stop, Lagos State.

It was learnt that the pupils were going home after closing time and wanted to cross the road when the truck ran over them.

The driver was reportedly chased to the Ogba area where he was arrested.



“I have never witnessed such a terrible scene in my life. I saw about 15 pupils lying lifeless on the floor. The incident occurred around 2 pm,” a commercial motorcyclist told our correspondent.

Riot has broken out as a result of the incident as policemen fired tear gas canisters to disperse the crowd.

