Nigerians React As FG Promise To Lift 133m Nigerians Out Of Poverty

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The statement made by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, that the Federal Government plans to lift 133 million Nigerians out of poverty has sparked social media reactions.



The African Examiner recalls that Edu shortly after her swearing-in as minister on Monday stated that the FG can only achieve this through different interventions and initiatives to reduce poverty.



“What is most important is that we will keep our focus on lifting 133 million Nigerians out of poverty.



“We can do it in phases, a step at a time because with determination and strong will, nothing is impossible”, she said.



It could be recalled that former President Muhammadu Buhari, during his time had promised to lift 100 million Nigeria out of poverty, an objective that wasn’t feasible.



Reacting to this development, some Nigerians took to their Twitter accounts to lampoon the APC led administration for deceiving Nigerians. The African Examiner captures some of their thoughts below:



@SodiqTade writes: “Buhari lifted 100m Nigerians yearly from Poverty, and now Tinubu is about to lift 133m Nigerians out of poverty. How many are we in Nigeria again?”



@Mr_Darector writes: “By giving them invisible 5k Pbat will lift 133m out of poverty by giving them 1 mudus of rice.”



@MyrorMiller writes: “One of una guy talk say 70M in six month, now una say 133M, how about the new 100M him don push enter poverty since May 29?”



@drjeff60 writes: “You never lift 200k na 133m u wan lift. Dey play.”



@itzlaramiles writes: “I saw this Betta Edu tràsh about “lifting 133m Nigerians from poverty.” It’s what happens when you work for Tinubu. From Lai Mohammed to FCT Minister, same lies. You work for a man who lies about having a Chicago State University certificate & not expect to be a lying expert?



Since the previous administration had promised to lift Nigerians too out of poverty but did not succeed, many Nigerians are taking the recent statement of the minster as rhetoric.

@osborn_essien writes: “Another abracadabra on the pipeline linking Buhari regime.”

@Amaju18 writes: “Rubbish self deceit”



@dotunsteve writes: “The same story everytime. I beg stop it.”

@funkiefredy writes: “Have they started again.”

@A_hameed35 writes: “Fake FG, PMB once said that, but for now, more than 20 million are under the poverty zone. Maybe these administrations will increase it to 50 million people under the poverty zone track.”





