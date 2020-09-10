Nigerians React As Trader Moni Beneficiaries Refuse To Repay Loans

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Trader Moni beneficiaries are not willing to pay back their loans.

African examiner recalls that the Trader Moni programme was designed to assist the market women and boost their businesses.

However, according to Bashirah Abdulrazaq-Sanusi, Kwara state focal person for the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), some beneficiaries of the scheme sees the money as “national cake” and not willing to refund.

She said: “Poor masses are not ready to repay the loan after collection because of the attitude of Nigerians to anything from the government, thinking it is national cake. Also, those that disbursed the money do not have records of beneficiaries like phone numbers and addresses, thus, making it difficult to track them for repayment.”

This development has elicited reactions from Nigerians as they took to the micro-blogging scheme to express their views.

African Examiner captures a few of them below:

Alawode-James, OlaJumoke@oluwaloninyo writes: “September to Remember! Electricity tariff increase. Petrol price increase. Local rice in Kano….. Rice plantation in Kebbi, gone. Rice farmers loans; gone! Hailers now wailing! Trader-moni nko? Nigeria: Who bewitched you? Please; where is the REVOLUTION NOW? #Lifeless”

Adamure Elvis@elvisadamure writes: “Can we call Trader Moni Loan or vote buying money? VP went to market to share money and they are calling it loan.”

Okey@okey_adinde writes: “We don’t even know who the wailer is this time. Npower and trader Moni you used to buy votes. Why not transition them as you promised. You are still owing majority of them since March.”

Toju@KelvinAganbi writes: “I knew this day will come. Initially when I heard that trader Moni was a loan, I asked some questions like what data do you use to give the loan and what are the modalities to make sure these people pay. Did you even tell these people that it was a loan?”

Toju@KelvinAganbi writes: “This NSIP just gave figures that don’t add up and this is why it’s hard to believe any government in this country. I read this article on @MobilePunch, it says 10,000 person benefitted and 1.3BN disbursed. The highest amount you can get from Trader Moni is 50,000.”

Ayemojubar @ayemojubar writes: “Nigeria’s Debt = N31 trillion. 31 trillion / 200 million = N155,000 pere including your babies. That’s your own share of our national cake. “

Cenzo@mycenzo212 writes: “Trader moni people don pay their own?”

Arin3e@thearinze writes: “A whole lawyer giving loans without a payback process/structure is more like a cover to buy votes and they knew it which is why they’re not paying back!”

Man.Like.Osagyefor wrote: “What is supposed to be the long term advantage of this #20k per month temporary jobs?. Is this the best we could really offer?. Why does it seem that with all Intellects we have we tend to be short sighted. Trader Moni, Npower and now this. Am ashamed seriously.”

nafeeu@nafeezi wrote: “They have shared billions few days to the election to every person on sight at every corner of the street They tagged it Trader Moni They never bothered to obtain full record of the recipients Now they are calling it a loan and wants the recipients to repay Ridiculous. Market women disbursed Trader-moni, but don’t have contacts of recipients! The ones they know, are unwilling to pay back. Just like rice farmers’ loans! These people don’t rate us at all. We knew what these monies were really for. Even “Ajor” collectors do better.”

Ayobami Ayobami@dondekojo wrote: “Trader Moni was an opportunity to bring these people into the financial system but no.”

BlackTrump@GodMercyKeepsMe wrote: “Which loan? “Was it not money for votes” given a coded name “TRADER MONI” to woo market men and women during 2019 election? If na you, you go pay back? Abeg SECOND BASS joor…”

#Bbnaija RichMediablog@RMediablog wrote: “E don happen o:market people were collect Trader moni from our vice presido talk say dem no fit pay back the Loan #RichMedia x #bbnaijialockdown.”

A.A@OMORIL3WA wrote: “Who gives out “loan” without proper documentation? We all know Trader Moni was a vote buying scheme.”

A.A@abdota wrote: “Fixing the roads to the market, removing friction to trade etc will do more wonders than sharing money at the market place can ever hope to come close to…”

DOá@DaRealDOA wrote: “Some ideas buttressing my argument earlier about the resources frittered away on the Trader Moni component of the GEEP initiative can have better impact elsewhere.”

