Buhari leads Tinubu, Shetimma Presidential Campaign

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Bauchi state led the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential and Governorship campaign rally for the 2023 general elections.

Buhari, on arrival at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa airport, amid heavy security, was received by Governor of the state, Bala Mohammed.

Before the campaign rally which held at the Sir Tarawa Balewa stadium, Buhari was at the palace of the Emir, Dr Rilwanu Sulaiman Adamu to pay a courtesy visit

At the campaign rally, the President formally presented Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as Presidential candidate of the party and Kashim Shetimma as his running mate. He also used the visit to present former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Present at the event were APC Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu; Director General, Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong; President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; former Chief of Defence Staff, Abdulrahman Danbazzau, Senator Andy Ubah, Yobe state Governor, Maimalla Buni and his Kebbi and Borno state counterparts, Atiku Bagudu and Babagana Zulum respectively.