Dino Melaye’s Hope Dashed As Court Dismisses His Appeal against Smart Adeyemi

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The hope of a former Senator, Dino Melaye of returning to the 9th National Assembly (NASS) has been dashed, as an Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal Tuesday dismissed his appeal against the bye-election which declared his rival, Smart Adeyemi the winner.

Melaye contested under the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), against his main challenger, Adeyemi who contested under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) – both representing Kogi West Senatorial district.

The Justice Ibrahim Saulawa-led three-man panel, in its judgment on the appeal, affirmed the June 10, 2020 judgment of the Kogi State NASS Election Petitions Tribunal, Abuja, upholding Adeyemi’s victory.

Prior to its final ruling, members of the panel unanimously resolved all the seven grounds considered in the case against the appellants – Melaye and his party, the PDP.

Consequently, the court awarded the cost of N50,000 against the appellants in favour of the defendants – Adeyemi, his party and others.