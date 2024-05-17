21 States To Commence Phase II of HPV Vaccination Exercise May 27

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Twenty-one states of the federation will roll out Phase II of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination exercise, starting 27th May, 2024.

This was revealed in a communiqué issued at the end of a meeting of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), held on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to the communiqué signed by the Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the forum had received a briefing on the commencement of the exercise from its Senior Health Advisor, Dr Ahmad Abdulwahab on progress in the state involved, with expanding health insurance coverage and their performance on nutrition, as well as the Primary Healthcare (PHC) Leadership Challenge during the meeting.

In October 2023, the Nigerian government initiated the integration of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine into the national health system, to immunise 7.7 million adolescent girls ages 9–14.

The launch, which is spearheaded by the Nigeria Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), will accelerate the elimination of cervical cancer as a public health problem in Nigeria.