Nigeria’s Airspace Very Safe, NCAA Assures Nigerians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority on Wednesday assured Nigerians that the nation’s airspace is safe despite a recent incident involving an aircraft at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport Kano.

“The Nigerian airspace is very safe, I can assure you,” he said during the programme.

The Max aircraft crash landed at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport late Tuesday night.

This incident occurred at about 10:57 p.m. after the aircraft arriving from Lagos lost its nose landing gear tyre during the landing process.

No fatalities were reported.

The management of Max Air has officially confirmed that one of its aircraft crash landed at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport late Tuesday night

“We wish to inform the public that one of our aircraft experienced an incident upon landing in Kano yesterday,” Max Air said in a statement posted on its official X page on Wednesday.