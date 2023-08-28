Nigeria’s Ambassador To Niger Republic Not Expelled, Says FG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says contrary to speculation, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Niger Republic Mohammed Sani Usman was not expelled from the country.

“The attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been drawn to news making the rounds on social media that the Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Niger, H. E. Mohammed Sani Usman was on Friday, 25th August 2023 expelled and given 48 hours to leave the country,” the ministry said in Sunday statement by its spokesperson Francisca K. Omayuli.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform the general public that this information is false and as such should be disregarded.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria warns against the circulation of unverified information capable of jeopardizing the ongoing mediation efforts by ECOWAS in the political impasse in Niger.”





