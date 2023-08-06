W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Nigeria’s D’Tigress Win Fourth Consecutive Afrobasket Title

Posted by Latest News, Sports News Sunday, August 6th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria have won the 2023 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket championship, making it a record fourth title on the bounce. 

The D’Tigress defeated Senegal 84-74 in Kigali, Rwanda to etch their names in Nigerian basketball folklore.

Nigeria are now the second side, after Senegal (1974 to 1981), to have won the championship four times in a row. They now have six titles.

The team clinched the crown in 2017, 2019, and 2021 before the most recent feat at the BK Arena.

Nigeria started the game on a good footing, winning 19-10 in the first quarter. At half-time, it was 43-31 in the D’Tigress’ favour.

But after the break, the Senegalese clawed back into the game. That gave them a 62-57 lead after the third quarter.

With just a quarter left, Coach Rena Wakama’s team fought stoutly to overpower their opponents and ended the game with a 10-point win. Mali took the bronze medal.

En route to the final of the championship, the D’Tigress overpowered hosts Rwanda. Before then, they also beat Mozambique in the quarter-final. They were in Group D of the tournament alongside Egypt and Congo DR.

