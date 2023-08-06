Nigeria’s D’Tigress Win Fourth Consecutive Afrobasket Title

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria have won the 2023 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket championship, making it a record fourth title on the bounce.

The D’Tigress defeated Senegal 84-74 in Kigali, Rwanda to etch their names in Nigerian basketball folklore.

Nigeria are now the second side, after Senegal (1974 to 1981), to have won the championship four times in a row. They now have six titles.

The team clinched the crown in 2017, 2019, and 2021 before the most recent feat at the BK Arena.

Nigeria started the game on a good footing, winning 19-10 in the first quarter. At half-time, it was 43-31 in the D’Tigress’ favour.

But after the break, the Senegalese clawed back into the game. That gave them a 62-57 lead after the third quarter.

With just a quarter left, Coach Rena Wakama’s team fought stoutly to overpower their opponents and ended the game with a 10-point win. Mali took the bronze medal.

En route to the final of the championship, the D’Tigress overpowered hosts Rwanda. Before then, they also beat Mozambique in the quarter-final. They were in Group D of the tournament alongside Egypt and Congo DR.





