NiMet Predicts 3- Day Dust Haze From Monday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze from Monday to Wednesday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday predicted moderate dust haze with horizontal visibility range from 2km to 5km over

the North.

It envisaged moderate dust haze with a horizontal visibility range of 2km to 5km, and localized horizontal visibility of less than or equal to 1000m over the North central.

The agency forecast dust haze over the inland of the South and the coastal region throughout the forecast period.

” For Tuesday, moderate dust haze with horizontal visibility range of 2km to 5km is anticipated over

the northern region.

” Moderate dust haze with a horizontal visibility range of 2kn to 5km, and localized horizontal visibility of less than or equal to 1000m is anticipated over the North central.

“The inland of the South and the coastal region of the country throughout the forecast period,” it said.

According to NiMet, thick dust haze is expected over the northern region throughout the forecast

period.

The agency anticipated moderate dust haze with horizontal visibility range of 2km to 5km.

It further anticipated localized horizontal visibility of less than or equal to 1,000m over the North Central, the Inland of the South and the Coastal belt of the country.

“Dust particles are in suspension; use face mask where possible. People with Asthma and other respiratory issues should be cautious of the present weather situations.

“Children and the elderly should wear warm clothing at Night. Special attention should be paid to your skin, eyes and lips. Moisturize your skin and lips as

as much as possible.

“Airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports and forecasts from NiMet for effective planning in their operations,” it said. (NAN)





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



