Nine NRC Workers Suspended Over Ticket Racketeering

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has responded to ticket racketeering allegations in its rail operations, saying it has suspended nine workers found culpable.

This comes after some staff members of the NRC were alleged to be involved in fraudulent dealings, collecting cash from passengers which they do not remit to the government as well as ticket racketeering.

Speaking to journalists at the Obafemi Awolowo Station in Ibadan, the Managing Director of the NRC, Mr Fidet Okhiria, said nine members of staff involved in the fraudulent practice had been suspended.

“It’s an offence to carry an intending passenger to enter the train without having a ticket,” Okhiria said.

“We have made that arrangement and we have staff members to check the tickets before they get to the departure hall and also check the tickets before they can get to the platforms to board the train.”

The NRC boss stated that adequate steps had been taken to prevent such people without tickets from being allowed to pass into the departure hall and onto the platform to board the train.

“I just came here to remind them that anybody caught will not be spared and to ensure that we do the right thing at the right time,” he added.





