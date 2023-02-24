NIS Recovers 700 Pvcs From Foreigners In Jigawa, Shuts Borders

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, has stated that it has retrieved 700 permanent voter cards from foreigners residing in Jigawa State.

This was disclosed in a statement by the comptroller of the Jigawa State command of the NIS, Ahmad Dauda Bagari.

The statement, signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSI Nura Usman Ibrahim, announced that the recovery was part of the NIS effort to make sure that no foreigner will vote in the coming 2023 general election.

The statement further explained that the 700 foreigners were arrested in possession of PVCs and National Identification cards adding that all the cards have been confiscated and handed over to the national headquarters of NIS in Abuja.

It added that the command has ordered the closure of all borders in the state “from 00:00 hrs of 25th February 2023 to 00:00 hrs of Sunday 26th February 2023”.