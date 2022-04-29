NLC To Embark On 3 Days Warning Strike In Solidarity With Unions, Students

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has threatened to embark on a three-day nationwide warning strike, in solidarity with affiliate unions in the universities and Nigerian students.

The union’s threat is contained in a communique jointly signed by its President, Mr Ayuba Wabba, and its General Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Ugboaja, and issued to newsmen, on Thursday in Abuja.

The communiqué was issued at the end of the Congress’ Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting.

African Examiner reports that the NLC had on April 13, given the Federal Government 21 days within which to set up a High-Powered Panel to resolve the issues that were causing incessant strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and others.

According to the CWC, the NLC has threatened to hold protests against the lingering ASUU strike within the subsisting 21days ultimatum.

“This is also occasioned by government’s failure to honour agreements reached with trade unions in our universities.

“If at the end of the national protest and the 21 days ultimatum, the Federal Government fails to resolve the industrial crises in Nigeria’s universities, the Congress would be left with no other option than to embark on three days nationwide warning strike.

“This is in solidarity with our affiliates in the universities and with Nigerian students, whose future and wellbeing are being jeopardised,’’ it stated.