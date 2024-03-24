Nnamdi Kanu Would Die In DSS Facility, Family Begs Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The family of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has raised the alarm that their son is critically ill in the custody of the Department of State Services.

The family claimed that he urgently needed a cardiologist, and urged President Bola Tinubu not to allow him to die in the DSS custody.

Kanu has been in custody since 2021 after he was released from Kenya.

His bail application based on his deteriorating health condition was declined by Justice Binta Nyako on Tuesday.

In a statement on Saturday, Kanu’s younger brother, Emmanuel said he was informed earlier that his brother was critically down.

He stated that Kanu needs urgent medical attention to avert a major health crisis.

The statement partly read, “We got information this morning that he is critically down. He has not been granted access to his personal doctors, and he urgently needs a cardiologist. He should not be allowed to die in DSS custody.”

The family had earlier berated the political elites in the South-East over their failure to intercede with the President to help secure the release of their son.

They alleged that some people were benefiting from his continued incarceration, hence the apparent apathy on the part of the political elite to engage the President in his release.

“It’s a shame that Kanu is being punished for asking for the freedom of Ndigbo, and the leaders have abandoned him to die in DSS custody,” the family said.