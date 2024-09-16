NNPCL Releases Estimated Pump Prices of PMS From Dangote Refinery

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The NNPC Ltd has released estimated prices of Petrol obtained from the Dangote Refinery in its retail stations across the country.

The NNPC Ltd also stated that, in line with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), PMS prices are not set by the Government, but negotiated directly between parties on an arm’s length.

A statement issued by the corporation’s spokesman, Mr Oufemi Soneye added that NNPC Ltd paid Dangote Refinery in USD for September 2024 PMS offtake, as Naira transactions will only commence on October 1st, 2024.

He said further that “the NNPC Ltd assures that if the quoted pricing is disputed, it will be grateful for any discount from the Dangote Refinery, which will be passed on 100% to the general public.”

Below attachment is the estimated pump prices of PMS (obtained from the Dangote Refinery) across NNPC Retail Stations in the country, based on September 2024 pricing.