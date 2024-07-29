No Going Back On Eagle Square Usage, Protest Campaigner Tackles Wike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – One of the arrowheads of the planned #EndBadGovernance protest against economic hardship slated for August says the Eagle Square in Abuja is a public property and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike has no choice than to allow “hungry Nigerian youths” demonstrate their displeasure on the facility.

The protest against economic hardship, which is gaining traction on social media, has been scheduled to be held across all states of the Federation as well as the FCT in August.

Prices of food and basic commodities have gone through the roof in the last months, as Nigerians battle one of the country’s worst inflation rates and economic crises sparked by the government’s twin policies of petrol subsidy removal and unification of forex windows.

The youth leader had signed a letter addressed to the minister seeking the use of the facility. The letter was dated July 26, 2024, and was broadcast on social media platforms.

However, the FCT minister said on Saturday that he had not received the letter.

The protest mobiliser said, “It is possible that the receipt of the letter is being delayed by bureaucracy in government or the minister is likely being insincere about receiving the letter.

“If he (Wike) insists that he hasn’t received it, the alternative is that he was served by publication because many Nigerian ministries streamline what to receive or not. If he says he didn’t get it physically, then we could as well say that he was served by publication.

“If he says he wants it by Monday, we will serve him.”