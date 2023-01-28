No Snake Will Swallow Money Under My Watch – Peter Obi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has stated that the issue of millions of naira being swallowed by animals will not happen under his administration if he is elected president.

Obi made this known on Friday as he addressed students of the University of Abuja during a town hall meeting in the school.

The former Anambra governor recounted a past incident which happened during the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari when a JAMB official claimed that a snake swallowed N36 million.

According to Obi, if any government official makes such claims with him as president, the snake must be found and forced to vomit the money.

“If I dare hear anyone say a snake swallowed the money in my regime as President, we must look for that snake to vomit all the money”, he said.

He also stated that he will identify the problems of the country if elected.

Obi added: “I assure you that a new Nigeria is possible and that new Nigeria will be made possible by leaders who understand what the problem is. This election that is coming ought not to be based on ethnicity. If you are from the North and anybody says vote for me because I am from the North, tell him that the poorest people are from the North.

“They haven’t solved for years, in fact, it is unsecured. They have voted North since but what did they do? They used the controversies to ride to power. The South-East is the same thing, poor people are everywhere. So please, it is not about ethnicity.”