NPFL: Three Matchday 20 Fixtures Postponed

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has announced the postponement of three fixtures from matchday 20 of the 2024-25 season.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this decision was disclosed by Davidson Owunmi, the Chief Operating Officer of NPFL, in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Owunmi slated the six affected teams and matches by the postponement .

“The six teams affected by the postponement are: Bendel Insurance FC, Enyimba International FC, Kwara United FC, Shooting Stars FC Sports Club (3SC), Kano Pillars FC and El Kanemi Warriors FC.

“The postponed matches are: Kwara United FC vs Shooting Stars FC Sports Club (3SC) which was initially scheduled for Jan. 25 at 4 p.m.

“Kano Pillars FC vs El Kanemi Warriors FC scheduled for Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. and Bendel Insurance FC vs Enyimba International FC for Jan. 27 at 4 p.m.,” he said.

According to Owunmi, the new rescheduled dates for the postponed matches will be communicated to the affected teams and match officials in due course.

NAN reports that although the NPFL did not provide specific reasons for the postponement, it is understood that the decision was made due to unforeseen circumstances.

NAN reports that the remaining matchday 20 fixtures will proceed as scheduled:

On Jan. 25: Abia Warriors FC vs Bayelsa United FC – Umuahia Township Stadium; Rangers International FC vs Niger Tornadoes FC – Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

Others are Nasarawa United FC vs Katsina United FC – Lafia City Stadium;Sunshine Stars FC vs Ikorodu City FC – Remo Stars Stadium.

On Jan. 26: Plateau United FC vs Rivers United FC – New Jos Stadium; Akwa United FC vs Remo Stars FC – Godswill Akpabio International Stadium and Heartland FC vs Lobi Stars FC – Dan Anyiam Stadium.

NAN also reports that the NPFL 2024-25 season is currently on a three-week mid-season break, which began on Jan. 6. after completing the first round of matches on Matchday 19.

The break includes a transfer window open until Feb. 25, allowing teams to strengthen their squads.

The League matches are expected to resume on Jan. 25, marking the start of the second round.

Remo Stars are currently sitting at the top of the table with 36 points, followed closely by Rivers United in second place. (NAN)