W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

NRC Increases Fare

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria Friday, December 9th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has increased its fare on all routes across the country.

In a released memo, NRC says the 24-seater coaches will now cost N9,000 instead of N6,500; the 56 and 68-seater coaches will now cost N6,500 instead of N5,000.



Also, the 88-seater coaches will now cost N3,600 instead of N2,500, with minors paying N3,000.

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=83679

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

NDDC Projects Cancellation: Click Below to see full list

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us