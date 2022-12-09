NRC Increases Fare

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has increased its fare on all routes across the country.

In a released memo, NRC says the 24-seater coaches will now cost N9,000 instead of N6,500; the 56 and 68-seater coaches will now cost N6,500 instead of N5,000.

Also, the 88-seater coaches will now cost N3,600 instead of N2,500, with minors paying N3,000.