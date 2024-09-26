NSCDC Detains 3 Suspects For Alleged Fertiliser Diversion

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) — The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence (NSCDC) in Plateau, has detained three suspects over alleged diversion of 35 tonnes of fertilisers.

Mr Alexander Barunde, the Commandant of the Corps, who confirmed the arrest on Wednesday in Jos, said personnel of the corps apprehended the suspects along Jos – Barkin Ladi road following an intelligence report.

”The granular ammonium sulphate fertiliser is an NPK blending input, procured by the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority in the office of the National Security Adviser for the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative Programme.

”The fertilisers are given to the blenders at subsidised rates to blend and produce NPK brand of fertilisers at affordable rates for farmers to boost food production.

”It is boldly written on the bags ‘not for sale’ and the waybill for these products shows that it was allocated to Guarantee Fertilisers Company in Kano, but diverted by the suspects.

”This is unacceptable because it is a sabotage to the government’s food security programme,” he said.

Barunde said that investigations were still ongoing to unravel all those who participated in the criminal activity. (NAN)