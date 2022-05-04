Nwoye Dismisses Purported Expulsion From APC

…..Advises Agballa To Get Acquainted With Party Constitution

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Immediate past Chairman of Enugu State All progressive Congress APC, Dr. Ben Nwoye, has dismissed his purported sack and that of five others from the party by the embattled State Chairman, Chief Ugochukwu Agballa, describing the act as a sham, which holds no water.

He said one whose membership is still in dispute like Agballa, lacks such power to sack any member.

According to Nwoye, Agballa, whose membership of the party and emergence as Chairman are still under contention in court ought to have taken time to study the APC’s constitution first, especially as someone who joined the ruling party from opposition Peoples Democratic party PDP, rather than engaging in a Macabre dance and political entertainment show.

The Ex – Enugu APC boss, who is also a serving Federal Commissioner in the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission FCCPC representing South East zone, said it’s quite unfortunate that one who claims to be State Chairman of a political party do not understand relevant sections of the party’s constitution.

Agballa, had through one Robert Ngwu, who claimed to be the State Secretary of the party announced the ratification of Nwoye’s purported suspension leading to his expulsion from the party on Tuesday over his alleged refusal to hand over to him.

Aside, Nwoye, he equally disclosed that five other members of the party, among them, a former Military Governor of Gombe state Group Captain Joe Orji (Retired) have equally been expelled for dragging him to Court.

But reacting to the announcement in Enugu Wednesday while speaking with Newsmen, Nwoye described Agballa as a political entertainer, insisting that he is not a member of the Enugu APC.

He said because Agballa is not a member of the party that is why he do not know that APC has a constitution where processes of sanctioning erring members found wanting are stipulated.

Nwoye, explained that his resolve not to hand over to Agballa is born out of the fact that his membership of the party is still in dispute, adding that there are pending litigations in that regard.

He said he is ever ready to hand over all the APC properties under his custody to the national Secretariat, rather than handing them over to a non- member of the party parading himself as Chairman.

“I can’t hand over to someone whose membership is in dispute. Several aggrieved members are in court over his questionable membership” Nwoye stated.

He however, called on the National Chairman of the party, Senator Adamu Abdulahi to take the bull by the horn and revisit the Enugu APC crisis, reconciliatory Committee report which he chaired himself, with a view to doing the needful, so as to safe the party from total collapse in the state.

“So, am using this medium to plead with our amiable national Chairman, Senator Adamu to revisit the Enugu Committee report and implement it, stressing that the current Enugu APC under Agballa is just nothing, but ‘buyers Beware’

“Agballa’s action has shown that he just a traveler in the party and this is fundamentally affecting the party in the state. He is de -marketing the party, and the national body should rise up and do something before it is too late.