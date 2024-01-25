BREAKING: Supreme Court Affirms Agbu Kefas’ Election As Taraba Governor

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Agbu Kefas as governor of Taraba State.

The apex court in a unanimous decision dismissed the appeal by Professor Yahaya Sani of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) for grossly lacking in merit.

Professor Sani had asked the apex court to set aside the victory of governor Kefas Agbu in the March 18, 2023 governorship election.

He had alleged non compliance with the Electoral Act, irregularities and other malpractices.

He is asked the court to pronounce him winner of the election on ground of scoring majority of the lawful votes cast.





