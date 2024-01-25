W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: Supreme Court Affirms Agbu Kefas’ Election As Taraba Governor

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Thursday, January 25th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Agbu Kefas as governor of Taraba State.

The apex court in a unanimous decision dismissed the appeal by Professor Yahaya Sani of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) for grossly lacking in merit.

Professor Sani had asked the apex court to set aside the victory of governor Kefas Agbu in the March 18, 2023 governorship election.

He had alleged non compliance with the Electoral Act, irregularities and other malpractices.

He is asked the court to pronounce him winner of the election on ground of scoring majority of the lawful votes cast.

_______________________________

Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.
Send donations to:
AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA
AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank
AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank

For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=93528

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Zenith bank

advertisement

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us