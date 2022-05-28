Obanikoro Rejects Result Of APC Lagos West Senatorial Primaries

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro, a former minister of state for defence, says he is displeased with the process and eventual outcome of the APC Lagos West Senatorial primaries on Saturday.

Obanikoro, one of the three aspirants that contested for the party’s ticket, made this known shortly after the exercise was concluded at the Agege Stadium.

African Examiner reports that Mr Emeka Okafor, APC Electoral Returning Officer who announced the result, said Obanikoro scored 119 votes while Mrs Idiat Adebule, a former deputy governor of Lagos state, scored 424 votes to emerge winner of the primaries.

Obanikoro, however, rejected the result, saying that the exercise was fraught with intimidations and other malpractices which he would address with the party in due course.

The former minister reiterated his earlier stand that the acclaimed winner was not even qualified to stand for the election.

“This is because she did not participate in the electoral process of obtaining the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms, nor did she participate in the screening which she did not also submit to.

“Therefore, it is obvious that the exercise was designed to favour the acclaimed winner who was not even qualified to stand for the election,” he said.

Obanikoro his grievances and all other necessary steps would be made formal to the party.

(NAN)