Obasanjo To Tinubu: Your Policies Are Wrongly Implemented

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has evaluated the one year stay of President Bola Tinubu as president of the country saying that his policies during the period were wrongly implemented.

Obasanjo’s statement was contained in a statement issued by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, in Abeokuta on Sunday, May 26, 2024.

Akinyemi quoted the elder statesman to have spoken at a Colloquium: “Nigeria’s Development: Navigating the Way Out of the Current Economic Crisis and Insecurity” delivered at the Paul Aje Colloquium (PAC) in Abuja.

Obasanjo stated that although the subsidy and foreign exchange decisions were necessary, President Tinubu had mishandled their implementation and put the economy into crisis.

“The present Administration has not found the right way to handle the economy to engender confidence and trust for investors to start trooping in.

“Today, the government has taken three decisions, two of which are necessary but wrongly implemented and have led to the impoverisation of the economy and Nigerians. These are the removal of subsidy, closing the gap between the black market and official rates of exchange and the third is dealing with a military coup in Niger Republic.

“The way forward is production and productivity which belief and trust in government leadership will engender. No shortcut to economic progress but hard work and sweat,” the Ota farmer stated.