Obi Kicks Against Attack On NLC President, Ajaero

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has frowned against the attack on the President, Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero. in Imo State.

The African Examiner recalls that operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, on Wednesday, allegedly arrested Ajaero in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

However, in response to the reports, the Imo State Police Command disclosed that they did not arrest him but saved him from being attacked by a mob.

In a statement on Thursday, via his X account, formerly Twitter, Obi stated that the incident “has come as a rude shock to most Nigerians. It says a lot about the state of affairs in our country today”.



Obi added: “It shows the level of lawlessness, impunity, criminality, and rascality that have engulfed our dear country. Things like this should worry any discerning mind because it runs counter to the type of country that we all desire and deserve.

“In the New Nigeria of our dreams, abuse of power and the reckless violation of citizens’ rights through acts of impunity will have no place.”





