Ohanaeze Kicks Against Sit-At-Home Order Of IPOB

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, on Sunday has kicked against the one-week sit-at-home declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

African Examiner had reported that the pro-Biafra group had threatened a one-week sit-at-home if their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu remained in detention.

This development has continued to spark reactions and condemnation.

Joining the fray, in a statement by the Secretary-General of the Chidi Ibeh-led apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, stated that Ndigbo should not obey the order this time.

He said, “Any declaration that unleashes untold hardship, leads to the collapse of commercial and industrial activities, boycott of Anambra elections, and interrupts the academic calendar in the Southeastern states is nonsensical, absurd, and anti-Igbo agenda, for the enemy’s amusement.”

The organization described the order as the enslavement of Ndigbo, saying that it was time “for the Igbo to rise to the occasion and end being trampled with orders from overseas by those without any investments in the South-East”.

He added that “IPOB should discern that there was self-determination struggle in Africa before now. Nelson Mandela spent 27 years in jail and never in the history of the movement against Apartheid was starvation, anguish, and catastrophe unleashed on Black South Africans by ANC.

“It is impulsive and reckless to order Ndigbo to observe one-week sit-at-home when it’s obvious that Nnamdi Kanu will not be released without the approval of courts.

“IPOB should revisit and nullify the one-week sit-at-home or they will likely lose the support of the Ndigbo henceforth, Ndigbo must participate in Anambra election and nothing should stop it.”























