Why Jonathan Was Absent At PDP Convention – Okowa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has given an explanation why former president, Goodluck Jonathan, was absent at the just concluded PDP convention.

Speaking in a programme on Channels TV, Okowa stated that Jonathan was duly invited for the convention but was unavoidably absent due to prior engagements abroad.

According to him, the PDP remains cohesive and united, adding that “we are working together with the leaders and founders of the party, and we agreed that we will continue to keep ourselves together for the huge task ahead”.

Speaking on why he thinks the PDP will defeat the APC to regain the presidency in 2023, Okowa said: “We are not competing with them anymore because looking through the years of the PDP and that of the APC of about six years plus, the difference is clear; Nigerians are able to see for themselves.

“Though things were very difficult, we were able to build a foundation during Obasanjo’s administration. The reverse is the case in this present administration in such a manner that is not good for our nation.

“The level of insecurity, the economy today, the naira-to-dollar situation, indeed, there are too many issues.

“We are getting to a stage now where there is shortage of food for the middle class, not to talk of the low class.

“The high level of unemployment has become unbearable. Farmers cannot even access their farms.

“We have gotten it all wrong in this current administration, and I believe that Nigerians know the truth.

“Nigerians know that PDP will do a lot better than APC; there is no competition, no comparing, it is quite clear that we are not moving in the right direction under the APC government.”























