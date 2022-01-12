Ohaneze Declare Support For Umahi, Orji Kalu For Presidency

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Youth Wing of the Igbo Socio-Cultural Organisation, Ohaneze Ndigbo, has endorsed the 2023 presidential ambition of Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi.

African Examiner reports that Umahi had on Tuesday told President Muhammadu Buhari of his intentions to join the presidential race.

Mr Damian OKafor, National Youth Leader Of Ohaneze told newsmen on Wednesday in Abakaliki that Igbo Youths were happy with all their sons and daughters that have declared their presidential intentions come 2023.

“We believe it is the turn of Ndigbo to take the shot at the position on equity, fairness and justice, we should encourage eminently qualified persons.

“Encourage our Igbo sons and daughters across the party lines to make public their intentions for such position no matter their political party.

“We are waiting for our people to come out for such a position. We celebrated Sen. Pius Anyim, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

“We celebrate Gov. David Umahi and Sen. Orju Uzor Kalu, who have also made their intentions known and we are happy on their moves.

“We are happy and we encourage all of them, irrespective of the political parties because Ohaneze is apolitical,” he stated.

The Youth Leader also called on other parts of the country to support Igbo candidates for presidency ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“Ohaneze does not belong to any political party, we stand for good governance in the efforts to move Nigeria forward,” Okafor added.

NAN