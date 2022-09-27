EU Reaffirms Commitment To Global Green Transition

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The European Union (EU) Commission has reaffirmed its commitment to playing its role in efforts aimed at advancing the global green transition.

President of EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen gave the assurance while speaking at the Global Citizen Festival in New York.

The festival which was held at the sidelines of the UN General Assembly was attended by world leaders and international partners.

She made series of pledges to tackle the current food crisis, aggravated by Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, the urgent climate and nature crisis and to improve global health.

She added the EU is determined to help its most vulnerable partners deal with the social and economic fallout of Russia’s unlawful actions and boost sustainable investments under the EU’s Global Gateway strategy.

“Team Europe is answering the call from citizens to address food security, to take care of our health and the health of our planet. After we joined forces to fight the pandemic, we must now come together to end other deadly diseases, tackle poverty and bring equity.

“And Europe will also play its role in the global green transition. Ahead of COP15 in December, we are confirming an unprecedented investment in support to our partners. I call on all international donors to match our ambition on biodiversity”, she said.

Leyen also pledged €715 million for the Global Fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, which brings the total Team Europe (EU and Member States) contribution to more than €4.3 billion.

The president also announced the allocation of the €600 million in additional funds for addressing the global food security crisis in the most vulnerable partner countries in Africa, the Caribbean and Pacific.

In addition, she announced a new contribution of €45 million over six years to support sexual and reproductive health and rights – and women’s rights – worldwide.

She further explained that the doubling of the Commission’s funding to global biodiversity would result in €7 billion invested to protect biodiversity around the world.