Ohaneze Youths Pledge Support For Implementation of Oransanyo Report, Warn Against Merging PRODA

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ohaneze Ndigbo youth Council Worldwide has warned against any attempt by those it reffered to as fift Columnists to doctor the recommendations of the Steven Oronsanye’s Report, saying such negative action if allowed will be counter productive to the nation.

It said “The directive by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the implementation of the Oronsaye Report was received with delight by a vast majority of Ngerians, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide inclusive.

A statement of press briefing by the National president of the group, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike made available to African Examiner Friday in Enugu read thus:, “We have always advocated that the cost of governance be curtailed amid the dwindling economic fortunes of the country.

“However, we are taken aback by a recent doctored report planted by fifth columnists, in which they listed the Project Development Institute, PRODA, Enugu, as one of the agencies of government to be merged or scrapped.

“We received this with great consternation and shock considering the clear provisions of the Oronsaye Report, as well as the report by the then Secretary to the Government of the Federation, which formed the Government White Paper.

“The SGF report titled: “RE: RESTRUCTURING & RATIONALISATION OF FEDERAL GOVERNMENT PARASTATALS, COMMISSIONS AND AGENCIES”, clearly provides in Item D that: ‘The Government accepts the recommendation that:

a) NASENI and NCAM be merged but with the exclusion of FIIRO and PRODA.”

“With the above, one then wonders the intent and drive of those behind the list being circulated in the media space.

“A little look into history shows that PRODA was a creation of the defunct East Central State Government. It was created through an edict in 1971.

“It was charged with the broad function of generating and catalysing industrialization by carrying out industrial research from the laboratory stage to the pilot plant stage and by rendering consultancy services to the Governments, industries and individuals.

“PRODA is one of the oldest research institutions under the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology.

“When the East Central State was split in 1976, the Federal Government recognized the need not to balkanize PRODA by the emerging states and hence took it over as a Federal Government Research Institute.

“Ever since then, PRODA has evolved under different leaderships, experiencing neglect from one time to the other.

“However, within the last few years, like a human being who miraculously came out of coma, PRODA again became a cynosure of all eyes, with a lot of reforms being initiated to take it back to the glory days.

“Without mincing words, it is clear that the same people who held PRODA down over the years are at it again. This time, they want to kill it completely for a reason best known to them, but definitely not in national interest.

“Their only interest is that anything associated with Ndigbo must not be allowed to survive. These are people who feel that the civil war has not ended and that anything sited in Igbo land must be emasculated. They profess one Nigeria but their actions show a totally different thing.

“They tend to forget that PRODA is not serving Igboland but the nation, and has been clearly positioned to take research and development to another level.

” Nigeria is a nation that totally depends on importation without producing anything, and this is the bane of the economy. Under such circumstances, an agency like PRODA deserves all the attention and funding it can get.

“We, therefore, warn those doctoring the Oronsaye Report to keep PRODA away from their evil agenda, as any attempt to implement the compromised version would not augur well. Enough of this humiliation and insult to the sensibilities of Ndigbo.

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council gave President Bola Tinubu their total support during the presidential election and would want the president to succeed. However, he should be wary of those planting seeds of discord and working hard to discredit the government.

“We urge Mr President to discard the doctored report and stick with the original version as contained in the SGF’s letter, dated April 8, 2014.

The group added “We once more reaffirm our unflinching support to Mr President as he navigates the country out of the present economic crisis. Indeed, this administration shall succeed to the shame of naysayers.