Okocha Berates AFCON Tournament Timing

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Super Eagles captain, Austine Jay Jay Okocha has slammed the timing of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The African Examiner writes that the competition is usually played in the middle of the European season and its has sparked heated debate between clubs and participating countries.

Okocha, who won the 1994 AFCON title with Nigeria stated that having the competition in the middle of the season is unfair.

“They’ve made it so difficult for African players by playing in January or starting the season and winter break very, very early,” Okocha told BBC Sport Africa.

“If they can move the World Cup to December because of the heat to suit the nations that are participating, why can’t they do something about the Nations Cup, and work together so that it will not affect anybody?

The African Examiner writes that the upcoming 2023 AFCON finals will be hosted by Cote d’Ivoire will begin from January 13 to February 11.





