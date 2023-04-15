Okonjo-Iweala: Nigerians No Longer Believe Government Can Provide Anything For Them

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), says Nigerians no longer believe that government can do anything for them.

Speaking virtually at the inauguration of the 100-member Abia transition council, Okonjo-Iweala, on Friday, said Alex Otti, the governor-elect, must run a clean and transparent administration.

The WTO DG asked the incoming government to focus on “disruptive strategies rather than traditional operational systems. ”

“I told the governor-elect that everything we’ll do will depend on this governance,” she was quoted by NAN.

“Nigerians, especially from that side of the south-east, have lost faith in governance.

“They no longer believe the government can provide anything for them.

“They provide for themselves boreholes, electricity and every other thing for themselves.

“Although that is entrepreneurial, but on the other hand, that is not how to run the place.”

She further advised Otti to run a “better and cleaner, transparent governance” that should be exemplary to everyone.

Okonjo-Iweala expressed hope that through Otti, “there is a unique chance to set Abia on the right side of development and modernisation, through digital disruptive technology”.

She said the governor-elect should think of how to make Abia function in line with the modern world and join the train into the future of humanity.

Okonjo-Iweala also asked indigenes abroad who have the capacity, to assist by returning to the state, so as to recover the state and upgrade development.

On his part, Otti thanked everyone, who honoured the invitation to be part of the council, for joining him to “create a new Abia”.

Otti said he was a bit surprised by the jubilation that followed his announcement as the winner of the governorship election.

He said Okonjo-Iweala has told him repeatedly that “she does not envy him”.

The governor-elect added that his 42-page manifesto contains his plans for the state and would be a guide for the transition council to do its assignment.

“But the good news is that we are prepared to do that work and I have a lot of hope that I can draw from your expertise,” he said.

He said Aba was chosen for the inauguration because of his plans “to attack the deterioration” there headlong.

Vincent Onyenkpa, chairman of the transition council, described the council’s task as “very daunting but meant to help Otti achieve the miracle he was expected to perform in the state”.

In March, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Otti as the winner of the Abia governorship election.

Otti polled 175,467 to defeat Okey Ahiwe, his closest rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 88,529 votes.

NAN