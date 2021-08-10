PDP Crisis: Why I Will Not Resign –Secondus

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The embattled National Chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Uche Secondus, says he will never resign.

The PDP Chairman stated that he would not resign his position in a statement signed by Ike Abonyi, his Special Assistant on Media on Monday as he pointed out that nothing so far warrants his resignation and he urged those fighting him to come clean.

He stated that such people must inform members of the party across the country his offence and why he should vacate office.

“The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has said that he will not resign his position,” Abonyi said.

The SA disclosed that Secondus said that nothing so far warrants his resignation as the chairman of the party.

He said: “Those tiny minority calling for his resignation should come clean and tell party members across the country his offence why he should resign.”























