Okonjo-Iweala Pledges WTO Support For Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Tuesday said that the organisation was ready to support the people and government of Nigeria towards the path of progress and development.

Briefing State House Correspondents after meeting President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Okonjo-Iweala said her discussion with the President focused on how to support Nigerians, particularly at this time of need.

Okonjo-Iweala briefed Journalists in company of former Global Director for Health, Nutrition and Population at the World Bank and minister-designate, Muhammad Pate.

The WTO boss said, “we all know that things are very difficult for Nigerians outside, everyone is struggling. I’m here myself on a quiet visit. So this was not really an official WTO mission but we’re able to engage with Mr. President, talk about what are the kinds of programmes that that could be put in place to make sure that the suffering of Nigerians are being alleviated”

“And we had a really good conversation on trying to look at the community and grassroots programmes that can be put in place to create jobs for young people, trying to support women and children, who are bearing the brunt of some of the suffering in the country”

“We talked about how for the longer term, we need to do that investment opportunities that Nigeria can ceased, including in the pharmaceutical industry.

“We also talked about the type of support the World Trade Organization can bring. We’re already working in Nigeria with women in particular, who own small and medium enterprises to try to help them upgrade the quality of their products. Whether it’s in the agricultural area, in textiles and in other areas so that they can sell more internationally”

She further said, “we are trying to help them with digital trade, the wave of the future digital trade, so how do we train and empower Nigerian women and owners of small and medium enterprises support so they can trade more and create more jobs”, she stated

“So that’s what’s needed now, helping Nigerians to alleviate the difficult conditions that they are in.

“That is what we discussed with Mr. President and as the Director General of the World Trade Organization, we are going to try to do the most we can to support Nigerians and this particular time”, Okonjo-Iweala added

Also speaking at the briefing, Pate said, “I think the President was fully aware of the difficulties that people are facing, and committed and I think doing all that he can and with his team to ensure that those sufferings are alleviated.

“That was the main thrust of the conversation that we had in terms of targeting those who are most vulnerable, women, children, youth, attracting investment opportunities, that can grow the economy so that people will get some succour because the difficulties that we are facing is transitory”

He further said,, “I think with the vision of the President there’s reason to be very hopeful that we’ll navigate through this difficult time and have a Nigeria that sees us stronger, united and conspired to the greatness that is in our future.

“So Mr. President also discussed with us some of the vision on health that he has and I think is great to see that health is one area where it connects everyone.

“Health affects everyone from the policy side, regulatory side, pharmaceuticals and quality of pharmaceuticals, the financing side, in terms of financial protection, health insurance, and all those elements, primary health care in every nook and cranny of this country, folks have ailments like malaria, vaccinations, treatment of basic diseases with primary healthcare system, as well as hospital care, which is very important.

“Because sometimes you have primary health care at the front ends you also have higher levels, care that is offered to tertiary facilities. And Mr President is very committed to all those policy interventions, not only on health, but in all other arenas that will bring succour to this country and to move our economy for the greatness that is in our future.

“So that was really the purpose of this very fruitful discussion with Mr. President”, Pate added.





