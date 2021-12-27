Okorocha Son Inlaw, Uche Nwosu Regains Freedom

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The 2019 gubernatorial candidate of the Action Alliance(AA) in Imo state, Chief Uche Nwosu , a son-in-law to former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has been released by the police after he was arrested during a church service at his country home, Eziama Obire in Nkwere council Area of the State.

It was gathered that Nwosu was released before 12 am on Monday

However, details of why he was arrested remain undisclosed.

His Special Adviser Media, Nwadike Chikezie, said on Monday that he has spoken with his boss who also extends his greetings to those that stood by him during the intimidation and harassment by the police.

He said “I have spoken with him and he extended his greetings to all of us out there.

“While we wait for police report on the abduction and arrest, we call on everyone to remain calm and focused because God is in charge of the whole situation.

“The act of desecrating the House of God we all know is a direct affront and challenge to God Almighty

“We leave God to do his fight because vengeance is of God…”

In the same vein, Special Adviser to Senator Okorocha Sam Onwuemeodo, had also confirmed that Nwosu has regained freedom.

He said “Yes he has been released,”

But the Imo State Police Command Spokesma, (PPRO), Mike Abattam, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), said he did not know whether Nwosu has been released.

He said: “Officially, the Imo State Police Command is not aware of the release of Uche Nwosu,” he told our correspondent.

The PPRO said the command would not hesitate to issue an official statement the moment Nwosu is freed.” Abattam stated.