Oluremi Tinubu Begs Market Women Not To Hike Food Items

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The wife of the President, Oluremi Tinubu, has appealed to market women not to hike the prices of food items.

She made the appeal in Ebonyi State while addressing women at the Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium, Abakaliki, for their 2024 Women’s Day Celebration.

The First Lady’s media aide, Busola Kukoyi, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, saying Tinubu acknowledged the tremendous support women have enjoyed from the state governor, Francis Nwifuru, in the areas of appointment and interventions.

“With the Yuletide season fast approaching, the First Lady appealed to market women to refrain from unfair hikes in prices of food items during the festive season,” she stated.

The President’s wife inaugurated a 3.1-kilometer runway at the Wilberforce Chuba Okadigbo International Airport in the Onueke area of the state.

She said commercial activities at the airport will usher in more socio-economic development for the state.

Tinubu later interacted with Ebonyi State traditional rulers at the Presidential Lodge, Abakaliki where she extolled the peaceful nature of the state, describing it as a beacon of hope for the country.

“Nigeria has everything it takes for us to be a great nation. We have to continue to bless this land and I appeal to you our traditional rulers to lead in that regard,” the First Lady was quoted as saying.

“Let me go back to greet your governor. He has gone beyond the 35 per cent in female appointments. His deputy governor is a woman, same for the Secretary to the State Government and many down the line.

“Now I want to announce that he has decided to empower 130 people with businesses with one million Naira each as business recapitalization grants. As RHI, we did not come empty-handed. We are donating a sum of N50 million, 20,000 wrappers, shoes and bags to support businesses of women in that line, in this state.”