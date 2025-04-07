Shell Gas Partners With NNPC Gas Limited To Rehabilitate Ogun Community Road

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Shell Nigeria Gas (SNG) and NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML) have rehabilitated the Ilogbo road in Ado-Odo Otta local government area of Ogun State.

Following the rehabilitation, Ogun State officials have commended the companies for their partnership in reconstructing the key community road.

The 4.5km road provides access to some 75 communities and was in a bad state until both companies which operate in the area intervened in support of the development of host communities.

Speaking at the inauguration of the road project, Ogun state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun said, “we celebrate more than just the completion of the road, we celebrate the building of connections that will improve lives and strengthen communities true to our administration’s vision,” h

Abiodun, who was represented by deputy governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele at the commissioning further said, “creating an enabling environment for business through effective public private partnerships remains central to our development efforts”.

While speaking on the occasion, SNG Managing Director, Ralph Gbobo said, “the rehabilitated road is a testament to our shared commitment to enhance the quality of life for the people of Ogun State and our collaboration with NGML exemplifies our unified approach to community development. At SNG, we take pride in working alongside NGML to deliver real benefits to the people we serve.”

Speaking in the same vein, Managing Director, NGML, Igwe Justin Ezeala said, “we pride ourselves in the fact that we look after the needs and the interests of all our stakeholders. We take pride in ensuring that those people who are close to us, those people we relate to, that they feel the positive impact of the business activity that is taking place there. I believe that Ogun State is not an exception,” he said in remarks delivered in his behalf by the Executive Director Gas Distribution, Lawrence Chukwu.

The Olota of Otta-Awori Kingdom, Oba Abdulkabir Obalenlege, represented by the Aro of Ota, Ezekiel Fadipe, expressed gratitude to the sponsors of the project and commended them for involving artisans and engaging the services of those in the community in the construction process.

SNG has operated in Ogun State for over 20 years, setting up a thriving natural gas distribution business in the Agbara and Otta areas. The supply of gas to industries has promoted industrialisation, created employment opportunities and increased internally generated revenue in the state.

The reconstruction of Ilogbo road presents an extension of these benefits, as it would open pathways for trade, connect local businesses to broader markets and ultimately contribute to the economic development of the community and its neighbours