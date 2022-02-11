Oluwo Didn’t Solicit Fund From Oyetola To Wed Kano Princess –Palace

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, on Friday, denied writing Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, to solicit support for a proposed wedding in Kano State.

A letter had gone viral on the internet where the royal father purportedly solicited money for the Kano wedding.

The letter dated February 8, 2022, addressed to the Oyetola was received on behalf of governor by the office of Special Adviser to the governor on Chieftaincy Affairs.

The letter read in parts, “I have the instruction of the His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr) Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo to notify you of Oluwo’s decision to marry a princess from Kano Emirate to be precise Ado Bayero Dynasty.

I wish to remind your Excellency that this kind of royal wedding within two notable traditional institutions in Nigeria will require huge expenses, which necessitate support of the state government financially even logistically.”

But when contacted, Press Secretary to Oluwo, Alli Ibraheem, said the palace did not author any letter.

He said, “We didn’t author any letter. The letterhead you saw is not the one used by Oluwo. Moreso, if Baba will write government, it will carry his signature.”

Oluwo’s marriage to his Jamaican wife, Ms Chanel Chin, had crashed in December 2019.