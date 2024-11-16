Ondo Decides: Residents Head To Polls To Elect New Governor

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The die is cast as political heavyweights enter the ring to do battle in the Ondo State governorship election.

Residents of the state will file out in their numbers on Saturday, November 16th as they elect their leader for the next four years.

Ahead of the exercise, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it cleared 18 candidates for the poll.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa is vying for his first election after he replaced the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu who died last year. His major opponent is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Agboola Ajayi who was also deputised by Akeredolu.

While election logistics has been an issue in past elections in the oil-producing state, the INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu assured that the commission has made arrangements for a smooth poll.

“Over the last four days,” Yakubu said during the signing of a peace accord for the poll. “I have engaged with our own officials, security agencies, and transport service providers here in Ondo State to assess our readiness and perfect our arrangements for the movement of over 17,000 ad hoc and regular officials as well as large quantities of materials to 4,154 voting and collation locations (3,933 polling units, 203 Ward and 18 LGA collation centres).”

INEC said it will deploy the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for voter accreditation at the polling units and upload results to the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal.

Days after this, INEC began the distribution of materials for the election and also said it was working with security agencies to ensure a free and fair exercise.

“In preparation for the elections, the IGP has deployed DIG Sylvester Abiodun Alabi as the coordinating DIG for the Elections, tasked with overseeing the implementation of the Police security strategies to maintain law and order throughout the electoral period, while AIG Bennett Igweh, mni, and CP Tunji Disu are deployed as AIG and CP Elections respectively,” the Force spokesman Olumuyiwa Adejobi said.

“As part of the security framework, there will be a restriction of all vehicular movements on roads, waterways, and other means of transportation from 6 am to 6 pm on Election Day, with the exception of those on essential services, such as ambulances, media officials, fire services, and other accredited media.”

On the eve of the election, President Bola Tinubu called for peace and commended INEC for its readiness for the election.

“As Ondo State prepares for its off-cycle governorship election, President Bola Tinubu urges all political stakeholders and the electorate to uphold peace and decorum and fulfil their civic responsibilities without fear before or after the elections,” presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga said in a Friday statement.

“President Tinubu anticipates a democratic process in the state that will genuinely reflect the people’s will and power to freely choose their leaders.”