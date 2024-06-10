Ondo Gov: PDP’s Agboola Picks Festus Akingbaso As Running Mate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Ondo State governorship election Agboola Ajayi has named Festus Akingbaso as his running mate for the exercise.

Akingbaso popularly known as Fessy West is a member of the House of Representatives representing Idanre/Ifedore Constituency. Before now, he was a member of the Ondo State House of Assembly.

He hails from Idanre in Idanre Local Government Area of the Ondo Central Senatorial District.

The National Assembly member replaces Samuel Ogunmusi whose name was earlier submitted to INEC as a placeholder for the deputy governorship slot.