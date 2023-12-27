Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu is Dead

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After long battle with cancer, Gov. Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu of Ondo State has passed away.

Reports say Akeredolu died in Lagos on Wednesday after a long battle with leukemia.

The ailing governor had returned to the country in September following a three-month medical vacation in Germany.

About two weeks ago, he proceeded on another medical treatment after President Bola Tinubu advised him to hand over power to the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who has since been acting as governor.

Following his return to Nigeria in September, Akeredolu had stayed in his Ibadan residence in the Oyo State capital and tried to govern his state from there, leading to public outrage.

Aged 70, Akeredolu, who hailed from Owo, would have completed his second term in 2024.





