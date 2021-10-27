‘Oniduro’ Singer Adeyinka Alaseyori Celebrates Tope Alabi At 51

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Oniduro singer ,Yinka Alaseyori has sent congratulatory message to Ace Nigerian gospel singer, Tope Alabi, as she celebrates her 51st birthday today.

Oniduro singer, Adeyinka Alaseyori, sent a birthday message to her colleague and thanked her for ‘holding on strong’.

She wrote via her verified Facebook account, “Thank you for breaking limits and boundaries. Thank you for making it possible for most of us to dream. Thanks for holding on strong. Thank you for being all that God has called you to be. A very happy birthday to you ma’am. The best of your days have just begun ma. Congratulations momma.”(sic)

In June 2021, a video made rounds on the Nigerian digital space, which showed ace gospel singer, Tope Alabi, criticising a popular Christian song, Oniduro Mi, which was sung by iconic singers, Tolu Adelegan; and Adeyinka Alaseyori, at different times.

While commenting on the song, Alabi noted that God was more than a guarantor to her. The singer further said that there was a time she wanted to sing the song but the Holy Spirit cautioned her against doing so.

The issue sparked a huge debate on the Nigerian social media space especially Twitter with some online commenters bashing Alabi.

However, in the midst of the brouhaha, Alaseyori, one of the singers of the song, quelled the situation.

Alaseyori, whose version of the ‘Oniduro Mi’ song seems more popular, kept mum until a video surfaced online where she described Tope Alabi as her mother, as she called for peace over the situation.

“Let Jesus take the wheel. Mummy Tope Alabi is our mother. She’s a mother to me and so many others and by virtue, we have been blessed by her ministrations. Please, let us worship and celebrate God. Let Jesus be at the centre of it,” she said.























