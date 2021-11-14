FG Plans Fuel Increase To N450 Per Litre

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Deji Adeyanju, a socio-political activist, has raised the alarm concerning moves to increase the pump price of fuel in Nigeria.

Adeyanju alleged that the federal government is planning to increase the price of fuel to N450 per litre.

In a series of tweets, the activist accused the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government of plotting to murder Nigerians with suffering and hunger, despite the promise of change.

Adeyanju also frowned over the high cost of food under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

He wrote: “They are planning to increase fuel price to N450 per liter. The clowns that promised CHANGE in 2015 are determined to kill Nigerians with suffering and hunger.

“Bag of beans under corruption = N12,000, Bag of beans under integrity = N75,000.

“Is integrity not wonderful?

“Bag of sugar under corruption = N8,000.

“Bag of sugar under integrity = N26,500.

“What Buhari cannot destroy does not exist.”

It could be recalled that Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, had stated that fuel subsidy is costing Nigeria resources that should have been used for education and health.

She stated that it’s crucial for the country to exit fuel subsidy regime in 2023, stressing that fuel subsidy is a “major drain and waste” on Nigeria’s economy.























