Online Publishers Urged To Embrace AI To Boost Readership

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mediapreneurs, under the umbrella of Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP), have been urged to embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) to attract readers to their websites.

They are expected to leverage different online platforms and technology to promote their products or services and more with their audiences.

The publisher of the QEDNG, Mr Olumide Iyanda, who made the call during his presentation at the capacity-building session of the 8th Annual General Meeting of GOCOP at Reverton Hotel, Lokoja, Kogi State, insisted that media managers should post their stories where their readers can easily read them.

Iyanda, who stated that many readers take interest in watching short video clicks instead of reading long texts, urged mediapreneurs to equally include videos and as part of their stories to generate more traffic.

Noting that leveraging on social media goes a long way to promote websites, he called on Publishers to know where their readers have gone to and accordingly plant their stories there.

‘’Internet penetration in Nigeria is about 45.5 per cent. Over 40 per cent of these users engage with news on Facebook, Tik Tok. Yet, 75 percent of internet users do not go pass first page, so, it is important to use social media platforms to promote content and engage with users,’’ he said.

Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, Tiktok, among others, he said, were variable channels to reach readers.

Speaking further, he urged GOCOP members to now wear the garb of business decision-makers as Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) upon whose shoulders rest the success or otherwise and the fate of their workforce. He said the view the CEOs hold on their role would impact the way they related with their clients.

Iyanda explained that publishers as small and medium entrepreneurs (SMEs) must learn how to adapt to changing consumer behaviours to beat the increasing competition in the digital space.

For instance, he harped the need for data to make appropriate decisions. “Don’t decide what your audience needs. If your customers want tea, don’t give them coffee, privatise digital marketing and be active on all digital marketing platforms, ‘’ he advised that the over 100 members of GOCOP present at this year’s conference.

Iyanda spoke on “Leveraging Digital Marketing: Strategies For Online Publishers,’’ as part of the general theme of this year’s GOCOP conference titled, Nigeria: Tackling Insecurity, Power Deficit, And Transitioning To Digital Economy.

He urged Publishers to know when to charge for stories and when not, explaining that placing fees for public relations or promotional stories for commercial interests did not breach journalism ethics.

He noted that journalism would not only be seen as a social or humanitarian service but also as a business where bills must be settled by the entrepreneur. He warned Publishers to beware of other professionals who collect money from their clients to publish stories only to turn round to use subtle methods to slip the stories into the media.

Iyanda, who warned that media professionals should maintain the code of ethics in all they do, urged Publishers to strike the right balance between ethics and demands of business.

Every year, GOCOP embarks on business sessions at its annual conferences where members are brought up to date with latest tech in online publishing as well as focus on means of increasing and generating revenues in online publishing.