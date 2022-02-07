Ohaneze Felicitates With Amaechi, On Conferment Of Dan AMANAR DAURA Title

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has felicitated with Nigeria’s Minister of Transport, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi on his turbaned as the Dan Amanar Daura, by His Royal Highness, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk, the Emir of Daura in Kastina state on Saturday February 5, 2022.

According to the Emir, Dan Amanar Daura means the Trusted One of Daura, stressing that “the Daura Emirate conferred the traditional title on Minister in recognition of his contributions to the socio-economic development of the country, especially for ensuring that a Transportation University was sited in Daura.

“As well as ensuring that the Kano-Maradi Standard Gauge Railway line passed through the town”

The Igbo apex body in a statement signed by its National Spokesman, Chief Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, made available to African Examiner in Enugu Monday said Ohaneze, “has watched with admiration the upward political trajectory of Amaechi as the Secretary of the National Republican Convention (NRC) in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

He also did well “As Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor of Rivers State; Secretary of the Democratic Party of Nigeria (DPN); Member, Rivers State House of Assembly; Two-time Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly; Chairman, Conference of Speakers in Nigeria; Two-Time Governor of Rivers State and Two-time Chairman, Nigerian Governors Forum; and the current Minister of Transport, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo is proud of Amaechi as one of the Ikwere sons that has never equivocated on his Igboness.

” It is pointed out that Igbo is like a religion, the more one embraces it, the more fulfilled in the benefits.

“In other words, the more professed in Igbo the more endowed with the Igbo resourcefulness, ingenuity, tenacity and audacity.

The Igbo umbrella body said “the Igbo sons who by accident of history have imposed on themselves an identity crises, have the Amaechis to emulate.

“We have no doubt whatsoever that Amaechi is well-adjusted for more exploits in Nigeria, adding that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, led by Ambassador Professor George Obiozor expresses immense delight for the recognition of our noble son, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi by the Katsina Emirate Council and calls for more of such cordial inter-ethnic relations across the country.