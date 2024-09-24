Only God Can Save Nigeria’s Economic Problems –New Enugu Bishop

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As Nigeria continues to wallow in Economic and political challenges, the newly installed Bishop of the Enugu Diocese of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Professor Sam Ike has tasked Nigerian leaders irrespective of religious affiliation.

He advised the leaders to humble themselves and seek solutions through God for the ongoing economic challenges facing the country, declaring that the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and others won’t provide solutions to the challenges.

Rev. Ike stated this Sunday while speaking with newsmen shortly after his enthronement service held at the Cathedral of Good Shepherd, Enugu, said only God can give us an economic blueprint.

The consultant physician and cardiologist maintained that the hope of Nigeria is not in any man or any renewed agenda of any human being, adding that it is also not in any technique or tactics but in God.

He said: “The hope of Nigeria is not in any man, it is not in any renewed hope agenda of any human being, the hope of Nigeria is a return to the fear of the Lord.”

The clergyman, expressed optimism that when Nigerians including the presidency, the legislature and the judiciary return to the fear of the Lord and recognize God as the owner of Nigeria, he will will give us the economic blueprint that will work.

“When we return to the fear of the Lord and we recognize God as the owner of Nigeria and we humble ourselves and pray and seek God”s face, he will give us the economic blueprint that will work” he stated.

He however, frowned that the abundant resources that God endowed the nation with have not been managed well because of the absence of the fear of God.

The New Bishop further stressed that Nigeria will only rise again and hope restored if our leaders irrespective of their religion go back to God and tell him that they do not have the answers to the challenges.

Outlining his vision for his Diocese, the Bishop said he wants to ask God to give him the enablement to reenact the rebirth of revival values like first century lifestyle and values.

His vision, according to him, is to saturate all the nooks and crannies of the Enugu Diocese with the Gospel of Jesus Christ, the Saviour of mankind.