Ooni’s Presence In Davido’s Wedding Sparks Social Media Reactions

The presence of the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, in the wedding of Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido and celebrity chef, Chioma, has sparked reactions on social media.

The African Examiner writes that Davido on Tuesday married his heartthrob, Chioma in Lagos.

Many celebrities and dignitaries attended the wedding and one of them was the monarch. However, it appears that the presence of the monarch in the ceremony angered some netizens who felt that he was not supposed to attend the ceremony. However, there were some persons who had different views concerning the matter. The African Examiner gathers the thoughts of some netizens concerning this development.

@omolisabi1 writes: “There is nothing wrong in Ooni of Ife attending Davido’s wedding. Stop pushing it too much. Most of you just want to farm engagement with it. David is the son of the soil, nothing is wrong in it. People like David are the glory of Yoruba land. You too make Yoruba people proud so dignitaries of Yoruba land will visit your event. The past Ooni’s too attended events that have to do with the children of the soil. STOP MAKING STUPID COMMENTS AGAINST THE OONI.’

@E_Nelson001writes: “It’s just terrible how most persons have sold their conscience just so they could chase clout and farm engagement on this app. I know we all complain about bad leaders. But truly I say unto u. We are also our own problem!”

@fasoroekundayo writes: “People that are not o.k, is ooni not human being before he became a king?”

@de_generalnoni writes: “oni of Ife is present at Davido’s wedding… exchanging pleasantries like guy man. No shown of royalty !!! I miss the Late Oo ni.”



@de_generalnoni writes: “No show of royalty .”



@sola_osasona writes: “If King has tayad you, just vacate the stool in preservation of the dignity & history it represents. At this rate, nobody can bet against him participating the next Big Brother Nigeria. I am just p!ssed with him! No royalty at all…. Look at Oba of Benin. Man carries himself with high aura and well respected! When you don’t respect yourself people speak rôughly about you!”



@Peter writes: “So he should not exchange pleasantries again because he is now a King. When will you people realize that people have different personalities? The moment you stop comparing him to his forefathers, the moment you start to enjoy his ways of life.”



@SodiqTade writes: “Ooni of Ife can go anywhere anytime. It is a matter of choice. It is ridiculous to even try to box people into your own imaginary standard. Talking about Ooni of Ife shouldn’t leave the Palace for parties. He is free to party and even party hard. Those before him partied as well.”

@_callmebekky writes: “Ooni of Ife is so disappointing how can you attend a so called wedding, tell me if shallipopi or Rema wants to do their wedding, will you see oba of Benin.”



@Stephen_king012 writes: “If he put pride for body go there now na una go talk say him too geh pride.. You can’t satisfy everyone.”



@hashtagtweets writes: “Let’s be honest, this new óóni no respect himself. Does he even know he’s a king? Davido and chioma suppose go visit am for his palace after wedding not you going there and be shaking hands with people.”

