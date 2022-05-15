Oshiomhole Undergoes APC Senatorial Screening Few Days After Declaring Presidential Ambition

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole, has been screened for a ticket to take part in the senatorial election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It seems the former APC National Chairman did a u-turn from his presidential ambition, as he made himself available for the senatorial screening on Saturday in Abuja.

It could be recalled that Oshiomhole, during an event to mark his 70th birthday in Edo state, stated that he was seeking to represent Edo north in the upper legislative chamber.

“As I have spoken for Nigeria as the president of the NLC before — as a non-state actor — I believe that as a senator and with your support, your interest cannot be ignored in the red chamber in Abuja. With you supporting the project [for me] to be the senator, I will be the senator representing Edo north,” Oshiomhole had said.

Francis Alimikhena is the present senator representing the constituency on the platform of the APC and there are reports that Alimikhena is also planning a return to the senate.

Oshiomhole had also declared his intention toto contest for the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the APC.

“I have come here this afternoon for one purpose to formally declare that I, Adams Oshiomhole, hereby declare with confidence my desire to contest for the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the platform of a party that we co-founded — All Progressives Congress (APC),” he had said.