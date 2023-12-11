Oshoala Wins Record-Extending African Women’s Player Of The Year

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala has added another feather to her cap, winning the illustrious African Women’s Player of the Year for a record-extending fifth time.

The Barcelona star was crowned the winner of the 2023 CAF Women’s Player of the Year to earn the feat.

“Tonight, I would love to use this opportunity to thank everyone who has been part of my journey from grassroots football to the national level to the club side. Because without you, my coaches, and my teammates, there will be no me,” Oshoal said in her acceptance speech.

“Football is a team sport; it’s a team game and I urge all the federations in Africa to please come together; let’s work together and build our continent. Let’s make it the best in the world.

“It is very possible; it happened in the last men’s World Cup; we saw what happened, and we shocked the world. In the last World Cup, all the national teams that represented Africa in Australia made history.

“And I believe that before the next World Cup, we can get better, we can do better and we can win it for sure. Because at the end of the day, if we don’t support ourselves, nobody will come to Africa; nobody will come to this continent to support us.

“We have to work together as a team because football is a team sport. Let’s start at home and go to the world and conquer it.”





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



